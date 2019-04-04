"It's a shell of itself. Looking at the fabric, saying, ‘OK how do you take this thing apart, how do you change it?" said Brian Kulpa, (D) Amherst town supervisor.

Those are questions that are a step closer to being answered now that the Boulevard Mall was sold at auction Wednesday for more than $24 million.

Town leaders say the one-time vibrant center of commerce has been struggling for years, and is now in the hands of Sinatra & Company Real Estate.

"It's always gratifying to see a property like that in the town of Amherst transferred to someone who wants to invest in it. That's a big deal," said Kulpa.

Plans for the 60-acre site include a mixed use of student and senior housing, as well as office and retail space.

Both Kulpa and Sinatra are also working with the NFTA on a number of issues, as the transit group has designs on providing light rail service.

"Every community in the U.S. that has real true economic development, real true home growth, housing growth right now are also looking in investing in transit. It takes a good development and turns it into a really great development," said Kulpa.

Kulpa says the town is now consulting with zoning leaders to put new measures in place by June.

He's also working with engineers and planners to develop a site plan that will transform the project into a reality.

"Turn this into something where the developer can react to a good set of codes, a good set of acknowledgments of water line sizes and sewer diameters so they can make the right adjustments," said Kulpa.

Kulpa says the development shortens the long list of empty storefronts across the area, as the town aims to promote redevelopment and preserve existing green space.

"The problems not what's empty necessarily, as much is what's threatened. The bigger conversation isn't so much just about how much vacancy we have, the issue is more about a change in focus for the town," said Kulpa.

Company owner Nick Sinatra told Spectrum News the company is now under contract and has to comply with its terms, so there will not be any more public statements until the deal is closed.