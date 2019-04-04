LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was injured early Thursday in an explosion at a asphalt plant in Leesburg.

According to Lake County Fire, the explosion happened in a tank at DAB Asphalt, located at 1233 Commerce Street.

Leesburg police and fire responded to the scene. Firefighters put out a fire after the explosion.

Officials have not given any details on the extent of the person's injuries or how the explosion happened.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.