LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was injured early Thursday in an explosion at a asphalt plant in Leesburg.
According to Lake County Fire, the explosion happened in a tank at DAB Asphalt, located at 1233 Commerce Street.
Leesburg police and fire responded to the scene. Firefighters put out a fire after the explosion.
Officials have not given any details on the extent of the person's injuries or how the explosion happened.
This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.