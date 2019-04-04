ORLANDO, Fla. — A city of Orlando outreach program celebrates its 15th anniversary this week and the thousands of people it helped integrate into the city, like Julio Pena and Mariesy Davila.

HOLA outreach program helps Hispanic newcomers to Orlando

Julio Pena, Mariesy Davila says program helped them be journalists again

HOLA created 15 years ago by Mayor Buddy Dyer

RELATED: More Orange County coverage

In December 2016, the married couple arrived in the Central Florida. They said they left Venezuela to escape the complex situation of their home country. They said they did so without speaking English all to make a better life for their daughter, 7 years old.

“We decided to immigrate to this country for opportunities, opportunities for ourselves, for our daughter, to have the security to out on the streets, work and make a livable salary. That’s why we took the long journey to live in this country,” Pena said.

Both were journalists in their home country, and they hoped to do the same in Central Florida.

The couple said they knew they had to take whatever job that was available to provide for their daughter. Pena cleaned cars at the airport and Davila made beds and washed toilets as a housekeeper.

“We always had the vision that one day we’ll get back to our profession in this country,” Pena said.

They said that dream was finally realized when they arrived at the offices of HOLA, a city of Orlando outreach program Mayor Buddy Dyer started 15 years ago.

“One year ago, the secretary inside helped me,” Davila said. “She gave me all this valuable information. In that very moment, I turned to my husband and said, ‘This is information that many coming to this country don’t know.”

They said instantly the staff at HOLA helped them launch their digital radio show to speak on the issues the Hispanic community face.

Like the Venezuelan couple, the organization has helped more than 175,000 people — including 6,000 Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria — connect with 100 government and community organizations. Those groups help the families find jobs, housing, health care services, and educational opportunities.

With the help of HOLA, the couple also began to help those in similar situations they were in a few years ago.

“They helped provide the help we needed to send donations to our country,” Davila said. “They gave us clothes and adult diapers. We’ve also been able to donate at local donation events here in Orlando.”