In addition to the Boulevard Mall being sold at an online auction Wednesday, the Wegmans property on Alberta Drive sold for $7 million.

The name of the purchaser has not been released.

The Wegmans on Alberta was sold for $7mil in a separate bid by a buyer that is unknown to Kulpa at this time, but Kulpa says that Wegmans isnt going anywhere — Mike Arena (@MikeArenaTV) April 3, 2019

Wegmans released a statement on the purchase, saying:

"Our Alberta Drive store is one of our most successful. We are a tenant on this property, with a long-term lease. Regardless of what happens with the sale of the property, we will remain a tenant."