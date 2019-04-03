WASHINGTON -- The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to file an accurate tax return on time, even if they owe but can’t pay in full.

Tax deadline is Monday, April 15, 2019

Many tax payers affected by Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

IRS offers online refund tracking tool

Most taxpayers are being affected by the Tax Cuts and Job Act of 2017.



While most people will get a tax refund, others may find that they owe taxes. Those who owe may qualify for a waiver of the estimated tax penalty that normally applies.



Helpful Link: Form 2210: (Underpayment of Estimated Tax by Individuals, Estates and Trusts)

The filing deadline to submit 2018 tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2019.

Checking on refunds:

The IRS issues nine out of 10 refunds in less than 21 days. Taxpayers can start checking on the status of their return within 24 hours after the IRS receives an e-filed return or four weeks after the taxpayer mailed a paper return using the Where’s My Refund? Online tool.

How to make a tax payment:

Most tax software products give taxpayers various payment options, including the option to withdraw the funds from a bank account. These include:

IRS Direct Pay offers taxpayers a free, fast, secure and easy way to make an electronic payment from their bank account to the U.S. Treasury.

offers taxpayers a free, fast, secure and easy way to make an electronic payment from their bank account to the U.S. Treasury. Use an approved payment processor to pay by credit or debit card for a fee.

Mail checks or money orders made out to the U.S. Treasury.

Make monthly or quarterly tax payments using IRS Direct Pay or through the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System.

Taxpayers can find answers to questions, forms and instructions and easy-to-use tools online at IRS.gov. They can use these resources to get help when it’s needed at home, at work or on the go.