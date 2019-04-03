ORLANDO, Fla. — After a few soggy days, sunshine will return to Central Florida on Wednesday.

High temperatures will bounce back to the upper 70s, not far from the seasonal average of 80 degrees.

Clear skies will prevail Wednesday evening as lows hover around 60 degrees; cooler mid-50s will be found inland.

Pleasant weather will last through Thursday before clouds thicken leading to showers by late in the day on Friday. This will cause an unsettled start to the weekend, but then the attention will turn to the rising temperatures.

Saturday and Sunday will feature readings climbing back to the mid- to upper 80s. Both days could feature an afternoon shower, but a better chance for rain will come with a cold front early in the upcoming workweek.

Beach and surf forecast

Improving beach and boating conditions are anticipated on Wednesday with lighter winds and calmer seas.

Winds may still be breezy at times, ranging between 10 to 15 knots; seas will be in the range of 3 to 4 feet.

The rip current risk remains moderate in the surf zone.

