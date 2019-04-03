PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The next three cruises for the Oasis of the Seas, one of the world's largest cruise ships, have been canceled after a crane fell onto the side of the ship , injuring eight people.

The crane fell onto the ship while it was in dry dock at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport, The Bahamas, on Monday. No passengers were aboard, but eight people were hurt. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

Royal Caribbean now says the ship will not set sail for cruises scheduled for April 7, 14, or 21 out of Port Canaveral .

Passengers will get a refund and admission for a future cruise, the cruise line says.