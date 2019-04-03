OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County man was arrested after a woman found a cell phone at a restaurant that contained images of sex acts between a man and a dog.

Cops: Woman's brother found phone; she looked at contents to find owner

She said there were sexually explicit images involving dog on it

Jesse Allen admitted to sexual acts with dog, Rocky, detectives say

Jesse Allen, 27 of Dunnellon, is charged with two counts of sexual activity involving animals and posted a $2,000 bond shortly after his arrest Tuesday.

An Ocala Police arrest affidavit says a man found a cell phone February 27 at a restaurant on SW College Road in Ocala. The man's sister browsed the phone in an effort to find its owner, but in doing so, "…she observed numerous disturbing images and text messages within the cellphone."

Those images included Allen performing various sex acts with a dog, police said.

The next day, the woman turned over the phone to Ocala Police, who said further investigation turned up additional videos of sex acts with the animal.

Detectives said Allen admitted to being the man seen in the videos with the dog, named Rocky. The affidavit says Allen said the sex acts have "…been going on for some time and that it is not a planned event and that it happens about once a month."

They also said Allen's Facebook profile states he is a former restaurant cook.

Ocala Police said the dog is physically OK and is in the possession of Marion County Animal Services .

Marion County maintains an online animal-abuser registry , called " Molly's Law ." The registry lists names, pictures, charges, and basic identifying information on people convicted of animal abuse so people and businesses can ensure they're not placing an animal with a known abuser.

If you need to report an animal cruelty case in Marion County, there are several numbers you can call.