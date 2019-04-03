DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man suffered severe injuries Wednesday after crashing a personal watercraft in Daytona Beach, officials said.

Unclear whether watercraft crashed into boat or a dock

Man had severe injuries to head, both legs, firefighters said

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the man crashed the watercraft into a boat or a dock, said Sasha Staton , a spokeswoman for Daytona Beach Fire Department.

A person on a boat wasn’t hurt.

The personal watercraft rider was rushed to a hospital with severe injuries to both legs and a severe head injury, Staton said.

The crash was reported at the Halifax Marina, 450 Basin St. sometime before 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters left the scene about 10 minutes later.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.