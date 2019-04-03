MAITLAND, Fla. — A Maitland woman is without a home after a fire broke out a destroyed it Tuesday evening.

Fire crews responded to the house on Bobtail Drive after they received a call around 6 p.m. that it caught on fire.

Just got on scene of a fire in Maitland, working on getting information. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/RsPHcvD56e — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 2, 2019

Maitland Fire Chief Will Watts said the fire destroyed the structure, but the woman got out safe with minor injuries.

The blaze was put out by firefighters within 15 minutes.

“I feel bad for the family,” Watts said. “It’s probably going to be a total loss.”

Just got this cell phone video from a neighbor who lives nearby. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/CA2GERC9VM — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) April 2, 2019

Firefighters from Orange and Seminole counties assisted. Winter Park police provided help with traffic control.

Maitland fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.