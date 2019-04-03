COCOA, Fla. — When a fire breaks out, pet owners often risk their lives rescuing their pets. Now with a generous donation from Invisible Fence of Florida under their Project Breathe Program , pet owners in Cocoa can breathe a sigh of relief.

Cocoa Fire gets pet oxygen masks through 'Project Breathe'

Invisible Fence donated 4 kits to the fire department

Pet oxygen masks estimated to cost about $60 each

Cocoa firefighter and paramedic Alex Candelario says his job is all about saving lives, rescuing the vulnerable from fires, and at times resuscitating.

He says the pet oxygen masks will make a tough job a little easier.

“For me there’s a personal aspect to this. I have three full-size dogs for me and my wife. These are our children. I'd want the fire department that rescue my dogs to have these masks,” Candelario explained.

PET OXYGEN MASK: Cocoa Firefighter says these masks can save pets suffering from smoke inhalation @MyNews13 explains how other fire rescue departments can apply for these free life saving masks. pic.twitter.com/VhiCt2CfAH — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 3, 2019

There to deliver the masks was Jimmy O'Brien from Invisible Fence , the company making the donation. He says the Project Breathe Program is free for fire departments across the states and Canada all you need to do is apply.

According to the company, they donated four kits to Cocoa Fire Rescue each containing three masks of different sizes to fit large dogs and animals as small as guinea pigs.

LIFE SAVER: Cocoa Fire Rescue receives pet oxygen masks from @invisiblefence for free! @MyNews13 speaks with a firefighter who says these masks will help save more pets from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/cW19Gn9WJj — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 3, 2019

The fire department serves about 17,000 residents along with their pets and says one of their most memorable animal life-saving calls was at an apartment fire around 1 a.m.

“(We) found a guinea pig and a small dog. We were able to rescue them from the fire — dogs and guinea pig that lost its bearings during the fire breathing in some smoke, give them 100 percent oxygen, and they bounce right back,” Candelario said.

Cocoa firefighters say human masks don't provide as much oxygen as specialized animals masks do. Giving a pet suffering from smoke inhalation pure oxygen can be the determining factor between life and death.

The pet oxygen masks is estimated to cost about $60 each. It’s also estimated that 215 pets were saved with the masks, according to O’Brien.