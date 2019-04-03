ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — A body was found in the Indian River Wednesday afternoon in Rockledge, according to Brevard County authorities.

The body of a man was in the water near the bank at the intersection of Rockledge Boulevard and Rockledge Avenue.

BODY IN RIVER: #Rockledge PD, @BrevardSheriff and @MyFWC on scene off Rockledge Drive where a man’s body has been found in the water. A kayak was found nearby. Working to get more info. Pics: Mike Wash, Spectrum News 13 @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/LuYWMHon3l — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) April 3, 2019

Rockledge Police Department, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the scene on Rockledge Drive. FWC officials say they’re handling the case.

According to officials, a small boat was found nearby, though so far there's been no word on the identity of the man or if the boat is connected to the body found.

No further details are available yet. Spectrum News 13 has a crew on scene working to gather more information.