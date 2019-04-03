HAINES CITY, Fla. — A Haines City man and woman face charges after authorities said a child in their custody suffered multiple injuries.

Alejandro Gallardo, Yuri Melgar in custody

Child, 2, was malnourished, had rotten teeth, police say

Child with broken arm could not stand, walk or crawl

Family friend now has custody of child

Alejandro Gallardo, 34, and Yuri Melgar, 33, were charged with aggravated child neglect with bodily harm, according to a release from the Haines City Police Department that was released Tuesday evening.

Detectives were notified Sunday night when the 2-year-old child was being treated at the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando.

Doctors said the child was malnourished, had either a fractured or broken arm, rotten teeth and multiple sores. The child couldn't stand, walk or crawl, according to investigators, adding that he had very thin legs.

Some of the other injuries included multiple scratches to his head, back and torso and a protruding rib cage.

The couple was arrested at their apartment in Haines City. Police said the apartment appeared to be clean and that three other children there "appeared to be properly cared for."

The suspects are undocumented and are being detained by the U.S. Homeland Department of Security. The child is in the custody of a family friend.

Police didn't say who is caring for the other children.