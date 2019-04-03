Lexington, KY --The fifth and final limited edition Maker's Mark bottles honoring the University of Kentuky's championship basketball teams is hitting the shelves across the Commonwealth Friday, April 6.

The bottle will feature Coach Cal and his winning team of 2012. The proceeds for the bottles purchased will go toward the Center for Academic Tutorial Services (CATS) at the university, which has a focus on the academic success for student athletes.

"This 2019 Keeneland bottle release is special for a couple different reasons. One, because we've had such a great relationship with Keeneland but also because of the relationship with the University of Kentucky." General Manager and Master Distiller of Maker's Mark Denny Potter said.

Coach Cal will be autographing bottles at Keeneland on Friday, April 12 at 7 a.m. along with a few forrmer Wildcat team members. The event is free, but tickets are limited.

For more event and ticketing information, click here.