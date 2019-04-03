TAMPA, Fla. — As the investigation into the Boeing 737 Max airplanes goes on, Federal Aviation Administration safety inspectors also are now under the microscope.

FAA safety inspectors investigated

Scrutiny into certification of Boeing 737 Max airplanes

Planes remain grounded after 2 crashes of Max jets

Boeing, FAA say more time needed for fix of troubled 737 Max

The planes remain grounded after crashes of Max jets in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people. Investigators are examining the role of an anti-stall system on the plane that pilots say they weren’t told about.

An investigation is now taking place into how the planes gained certification in the first place. Southwest, American Airlines and Air Canada are among the airlines that use the 737 Max in North America.

A Senate committee says it’s investigating whistleblower complaints about the training and credentials of federal inspectors who evaluated a Boeing jet involved in two deadly crashes.

Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker asked the FAA on Tuesday for documents and other information.

Wicker says multiple whistleblowers say “numerous” FAA inspectors who evaluated the Boeing 737 Max jet lacked sufficient training and valid certifications, and some might have developed pilot-training requirements for the plane.

In its response, the FAA noted that acting Administrator Daniel Elwell told senators last week the agency welcomes outside review of its systems, processes and recommendations.

The FBI's Seattle Office and Justice Department's criminal division in Washington are leading the investigation.

