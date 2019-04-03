POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The woman who was driving a minivan that struck and killed a 13-year-old girl on her bike on Homosassa Road Wednesday morning has been charged in connection with the crash, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Micaela Coronel, 25, charged with operating motor vehicle without a license causing death

Coronel an Argentinian national, told deputies she was in the country on a "visitor pass"

Sheriff's Office checking with ICE on Coronel's immigration status

More Polk County stories

Now, authorities say the driver, 25-year-old Micaela Coronel, didn't have a license and ICE is looking into her status.

The crash occurred around 7:50 a.m., according to the Sheriff's Office. The girl killed in the crash, Mariana Perez Borroto, 13, was riding her bicycle to Lake Marion Creek Middle School in Kissimmee/Poinciana, where she was an 8th grade student.

Investigators said Mariana was struck by a minivan driving eastbound on Homosassa Road. She was critically injured and transported to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital in Orlando, where she later died.

Coronel told deputies that she was from Argentina and in the United States on a "visitor pass." She presented deputies with an Argentinian identification card.

Upon investigation, deputies learned that Coronel did not have a Florida driver's license — in fact, she had no driver's license at all.

Coronel reportedly told deputies that condensation covered about 80 percent of her windshield at the time of the crash. Investigators are looking into other factors that may have also contributed to the accident.

Coronel has been charged with operating a motor vehicle without a license, causing death, a third-degree felony. The sheriff's office is checking with ICE to determine her official status in the United States.

"This suspect should not have even been behind the wheel of a vehicle," said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement. "This is an awful, senseless tragedy that should never have occurred."

The state has canceled testing at the middle school for this week. The principal says that counselors are available for students and staff members.

Johna Jozwiak, the principal at Lake Marion Creek Middle School, issued the following statement regarding Mariana's death:

"Our hearts are broken today. We are devastated by the loss of a very special member of our Lake Marion Creek Middle family. Mariana was a bright and sweet-natured girl who possessed a very polite and calm manner. She enjoyed studying history and loved spending her free time sketching in notebooks. We are devastated by this tragic news. Counselors are available at school for students and staff members. We have also rescheduled the rest of this week's Florida Standards Assessments testing to next week."

Micaela Coronel. (Courtesy of Polk County Sheriff's Office)