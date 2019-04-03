TAMPA, Fla. — One of the newest dishes at the Busch Gardens Food and Wine Festival is braised beef short rib Quesadilla with fresh Pico and Lime Crema.

And the architect of it is Eric Kuhn, Busch Gardens' executive chef.

Kuhn combines Florida tomatoes with jalapenos, cilantro and fresh squeezed lime juice to give the dish its unique blend of flavor.

Here's a look at the ingredients and recipe for his creation:

Short Rib Quesadilla

Quesadilla Ingredients

Shredded chuck short rib

6"inch flour tortillas

Shredded cheddar cheese

Shredded Oaxaca cheese

Red pepper

Green pepper

White onion

Pico

Pico Ingredients

1 Tomato

1 Large white onion

2 Jalapenos

1 Bunch cilantro

2 Limes

Short Rib Ingredients

4 Pounds of beef short ribs cut into 2-3 inch pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 onion chopped

3 carrots cut into ½ inch pieces

1 cup red wine (Dryer is better but any will work)

2 cups beef broth

3 cloves of garlic whole

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 sprigs thyme

Directions

In a large pan suitable for the oven, add olive oil and heat over a hot stovetop.

Season the meat with salt and pepper.

When the oil is hot, use tongs to carefully place the short ribs in the pan, about 1-2 minutes per side, as all sides need to be seared.

Remove meat and add onions into pan, along with carrots and garlic stirring for 2 minutes.

Then remove the mixture and reserve for finishing.

Add the wine, beef broth and thyme in the pan, stirring and deglazing the pan.

Bring to boil.

Then, turn off the heat and replace the short ribs in the pan with a lid on top.

and place in the oven at 250 degrees for 2 hours (if you don't have a pan for the oven, transfer ingredients to a baking pan and tightly seal with foil before placing in the oven).

At that time replace the onion, carrot, and garlic mixture in pan around the meat and cook for 1 more hour.

Remove from the oven, let rest for 15 minutes and then shred.

Refrigerate in sealed container until ready to use.

While the short rib is cooking, prepare your pico-de-gallo.

Dice tomato and onion and combine in mixing bowl.

Slice jalapeno to taste.

Remove all seeds and membranes inside of pepper for less spicy.

Chop cilantro.

Combine all together and squeeze four limes into mixture.

Allow to marinate while the short rib cooks.

Once the short rib is done and settled, shred off the bone.

Prepare for the quesadilla by sautéing diced onion and diced peppers in a pan or on a flat cooking surface like a griddle.

Add small amount of oil and warm the tortilla.

Add desired amount of shredded cheddar cheese Add prepared onion and peppers Add short rib Allow to brown tortilla until cheese is melted Fold tortilla using spatula and grill to desired crispiness

Remove from heat and cut into quarters.

Dollop sour cream or crema and add homemade pico-de-gallo.