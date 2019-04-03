WILMINGTON, N.C. – Crowds are packing into the Port City for the famed Azalea Festival, kicking off Wednesday with the Queen's Coronation.

Event coordinators expect anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 people to partake in festivities.

In 2011, UNC Wilmington conducted an independent study of the economic impact to the community and they estimated it brings in about $50 million.

Event organizers say they believe that number has since increased simply because the concert venues alone have increased in size by three times in size since 2015.

“I think every weekend when it comes to holidays and events like this for downtown businesses because it's exposure for new people to see what we have,” said Misha Sobol, the owner of Slainte Irish Pub, who has been working downtown for the last 12 years.

“During the next few days during the Azelea Festival we could possibly do as much as we would normally do in a month's time,” said Debbie Stuber, the owner of R&D Designs right on Riverfront.

