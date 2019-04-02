VIERA, Fla. — A Viera High School student collapsed on campus during a run Monday afternoon, but two school staff members kept him alive.

Colin Seeley collapsed while running laps at Viera High School

Teacher, football coach used CPR and AED to revive him

He's currently at Nemours Orlando

JUMP TO: Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young People ▼

RELATED: Find CPR and First Aid Training Classes, via the American Heart Association

Sixteen-year-old sophomore and ROTC student Colin Seeley suddenly collapsed while running laps during the seventh period ROTC class.

"Out of the corner of my eye I saw one of his students fall instantly," says Derek Smith, Viera High's football coach. "It looked like he was shot by a sniper."

The coach and Colin's ROTC instructor, Tim Thomas, were nearby and ran to help.

They said the teen wasn't breathing.

"Coach picked him up in a golf cart, brought him to building 3 and 4, and called for the AED pack," Thomas said. "The pads arrived and we shocked him and were doing CPR. Luckily we were able to save him and the paramedics took him to the hospital."

Thomas and Smith say it seemed like an eternity as they worked to save Colin.

"I promise you, the 15 minutes we spent doing CPR seemed like hours," said Smith.

"The whole time we were doing this we were praying that God would jump in and save his life," added Thomas.

The teen was rushed to nearby Viera Hospital, then transferred to Nemours Orlando. It's believed Colin suffered from sudden cardiac arrest. According to Nemours, it's estimated that between 6,000 and 8,000 young people experience sudden cardiac arrest each year.

Colin is also a member of the JV Lacrosse team, playing as an attacker.

The Hawk Lacrosse team wishes him Godspeed on a quick and full recovery.

On the football team's Facebook page, they posted how he has been fighting for his life and continues to battle.

In a statement from Brevard Schools, they send the family love, and prayers for strength, as we remain hopeful for a swift and full recovery.

The family will be staying at the Orlando Ronald McDonald house as Colin goes through surgery and the next steps.

Tonight at 7 p.m. at the Viera High Varsity Lacrosse game, a moment of silence will be held for Colin.

Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young People

Sudden cardiac arrest among young people is rare, but it still affects between 6,000 to 8,000 young patients each year.

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation says the causes of SCA in young people vary. In most cases that result in death, it's usually discovered that there was a heart abnormality of some kind.

Here are some things the organization and Nemours say people should be aware of when looking for SCA warning signs in kids:

Family history of unexplained deaths before age 50

Complaints of chest pains or gets dizzy during or after exercise

Seizures

Sudden and unexplained fainting during physical activity

If the student tires more easily than others when exercising

The Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation has a program that helps schools with adopting a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan. You can find more information about the schools campaign on the foundation website.