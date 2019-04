NORTH CAROLINA -- Rise Biscuits Donuts is pivoting to fried chicken.

The Durham-based breakfast chain announced Tuesday that it has changed its name to Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken.

The menu is now stuffed with biscuit options, including a lineup of fried chicken biscuits, a gravy menu and a biscuit sandwich section.

One thing remains the same: their beloved donuts are still on the menu.