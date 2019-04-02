ORLANDO, Fla. – The Florida Film Festival has added a celebrity guest to its lineup.

Richard Dreyfuss to attend Florida Film Festival

Festival will hold special screening of "The Goodbye Girl"

Richard Dreyfuss will attend a screening of The Goodbye Girl on April 19, organizers have announced.

The screening, which includes a Q&A session, will take place at the Enzian at 7:30 p.m.

Dreyfuss earned the best actor Oscar for his role in the 1977 romantic comedy. The actor is also known for his roles in films like American Graffiti, Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and Mr. Holland's Opus.

The Goodbye Girl is one of the more than 180 films that will be screened during the festival.

A special 20th anniversary screening of The Blair Witch Project will take place on April 14 at 8 p.m. Members of the cast and crew will participate in a Q&A session after the screening.

The Florida Film Festival runs April 12-21.

For ticket information, visit floridafilmfestival.com.