ORLANDO, Fla. -- Lawmakers have postponed discussions over a bill that would get rid of red-light cameras across Florida. Dozens of cities across Florida – including several in Central Florida – use the cameras to ticket drivers for running red lights.

Lawmakers postpone red light repeal

Data shows cameras haven't reduced crashes

State legislators want to get rid of the cameras because they say data shows they haven’t reduced crashes.

One woman who works near the busy intersection of South Orange and Holden Avenues says the cameras need to stay.

"I think they should keep them, because too many people are blowing the red lights and causing too many accidents," said Christine Conley, who works at the nearby Shannon’s Casual Café.

But others disagree.

"I’m very much against it," said Roger Evans, a driver who lives in the Edgewood area.

"What I see more than anything is people speeding up to try to get into the lane before the yellow."

Data from a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles report shows traffic crashes at intersections with the cameras are actually up by more than fifteen percent.

Lawmakers, who were scheduled to vote on a Senate version of the bill on Tuesday, say they temporarily postponed it until they can discuss it further.​