APOPKA, Fla. — A female is dead and a man is in critical condition following a crash in Apopka on Monday night.

The crash involved a Chevy 3500 van and a BMW at around 11:45 p.m., according to the Apopka Police Department.

The crash happened at Michael Gladden Boulevard and Hawthorne Avenue.

No further information has been released such as the names and ages of those involved or how the crash was caused.