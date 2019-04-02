ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders in Orlando are showing their support for LGBTQ-owned businesses across the city.

Mayor Buddy Dyer introduces 'LGBTQ+ Inclusion Resolution'

Aims to create database for LGBTQ-owned businesses

Resolution also gives LGBTQ business owners training opportunities

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Commissioner Patty Sheehan issued a proclamation Tuesday for the ‘LGBTQ+ Inclusion Resolution.’

The initiative would create a database of LGBTQ-owned businesses in partnership with the National LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce .

The resolution would also give LGBTQ businesses training programs and resources to inform business owners of “procurement opportunities,” according to a press release from NGLCC.

Some business owners say it's something all of Florida should do.

“We see that you're providing jobs to people in the state of Florida, and that alone I think will be something that Florida could set the precedent for,” said Trina Gregory-Propst, owner of Se7en Bites in Orlando's Milk District.

In previous push toward LGBTQ inclusivity in 2018, Orlando installed the first multi-stall, all-user restroom in a government building in Florida.

In November of last year, city officials said they wanted to create "all-user restrooms" in city halls to be inclusive of all gender identities and gender expressions.