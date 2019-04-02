ORLANDO, Fla. — After a gloomy Monday, showers are back in the forecast for Central Florida.

Off and on showers are possible through early Tuesday afternoon with a stray rumble of thunder mixed in.

As a cold front clears the area, it will take the rain with it by Tuesday evening, enabling drier air to build in.

Expect highs in the mid-70s. Skies will become clear overnight as cooler air settles in, bringing lows down to the 50s for most.

After a few days in the 70s, warmer 80s will take shape during the second half of the week.

We will enjoy a couple days with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday before the next system brings rain our way by Friday into Saturday.

Beach and surf forecast

Hazardous beach and boating conditions are anticipated on Tuesday with a small-craft advisory in effect.

Breezy winds will shift west, ranging between 10 to 20 knots; seas will be up around 4 to 6 feet.

The rip current risk remains high in the surf zone.

