ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando's amusement park for the mind has added new experiences that combine entertainment and education. Here’s what you need to know:
- WonderWorks is like an amusement park for your mind. The entertainment destination combines entertainment and education with nearly 100 hands-on exhibits.
- One of the new exhibits is “The Adventures of Professor Wonder.” It basically tells the story of how that iconic upside down structure “kerplunked” onto I-Drive in Orlando.
In a nutshell, the attraction’s “mascot” – Professor Wonder – was doing an experiment at his home/lab in the Bermuda Triangle when his attempt to harness the power of a tornado went so very wrong.
- During the presentation of “The Adventures of Professor Wonder,” the animated character “lifts” from a wall-hanging and starts doing all kinds of things around the room, like floating inside a bubble to riding a motorcycle on the floor in front of you.
- Another new exhibit is called Paleontology. It has a bunch of “Did You Knows” and fun facts about fossils. Guests reach out and slide over panels to reveal the info.
- “The Art of Words” is also pretty new. WonderWorks teamed up with Merriam-Webster to give visitors the inside scoop on learning how words are added in the dictionary. Recently added words include adorbs, hangry, and glaming.