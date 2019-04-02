ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando's amusement park for the mind has added new experiences that combine entertainment and education. Here’s what you need to know:

WonderWorks is like an amusement park for your mind. The entertainment destination combines entertainment and education with nearly 100 hands-on exhibits.



One of the new exhibits is “The Adventures of Professor Wonder.” It basically tells the story of how that iconic upside down structure “kerplunked” onto I-Drive in Orlando.



In a nutshell, the attraction’s “mascot” – Professor Wonder – was doing an experiment at his home/lab in the Bermuda Triangle when his attempt to harness the power of a tornado went so very wrong.



During the presentation of “The Adventures of Professor Wonder,” the animated character “lifts” from a wall-hanging and starts doing all kinds of things around the room, like floating inside a bubble to riding a motorcycle on the floor in front of you.



Another new exhibit is called Paleontology. It has a bunch of “Did You Knows” and fun facts about fossils. Guests reach out and slide over panels to reveal the info.



“The Art of Words” is also pretty new. WonderWorks teamed up with Merriam-Webster to give visitors the inside scoop on learning how words are added in the dictionary. Recently added words include adorbs, hangry, and glaming.