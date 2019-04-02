WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An engine failure drill caused the February plane crash that collided with a house and killed the pilot.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board investigation of the February 23 crash, 64-year-old James Wagner was instructing a pilot trainee on an engine failure drill.

During the drill, the left engine actually failed, NTSB officials said.

Wagner took over control of the plane and selected an emergency landing spot but they decided he could not reach it. He then tried for another location but the plane slowed and crashed into the home on 21st Street Northwest.

The NTSB report found no evidence of a pre-impact mechanical malfunction on the UC1 Twin SeaBee amphibious plane.

Wagner, an instructor pilot from Lakeland, died in the crash.

The trainee pilot and a 17-year-old girl inside the home were injured.