SANFORD, Fla. -- The old Mayfair Inn is well still old.

Mayfair Inn to be demolished soon

Owners want to build boutique hotel

The new hotel is expected to open in 2021

After waiting on building permits for the hotel, the $36 million dollar project will finally begin demo sometime in the next 90 days.



Hotel investor and CEO of absolute thinking Ed Gilbert can already see a prize gem coming to Seminole County, despite standing on old carpet and debris from the building.



“We are going to be a 4-star, 4-diamond boutique hotel with 130 rooms, spa, and lovely restaurant,” Gilbert said.



All those things still need to be constructed.

A tour and sneak peak of the old Mayfair Inn in @CitySanfordFL. Story later today on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/VREe3b5knD — Spectrum News Wildman (@NewsWildman) April 2, 2019



Gilbert though isn’t just thinking about his investment either. He’s also hoping to have a positive impact for the city of Sanford with the creation of 80 new jobs and the ability to contribute financially to the community.



"We are going to generate another $300,000 a year in sales tax," Gilbert said. "We are going to develop another $300,000 a year in tourism development tax, then it’s the payroll."



Interior designs for the hotel are expected to come out in the next month, and before the year is up the owners of the hotel hope to release the hotels new name and logo. Some of the old antiques of the hotel though are staying. Like the hotels OTIS Elevator which is from the 1920s.



What they are getting rid of though is the 1950s hotel next door that will be demolished and converted in to a hotel expansion as well as the hotel’s new parking lot.



"We have decided to build and add an additional 53 new rooms to the property," President and CEO of Key Performance Hospitality Management Louis Robbins said. "We will have a 130 beautiful hotel rooms and suites, and many of those will be overlooking Lake Monroe.”



With construction and renovating on the horizon this old hotel, hopes to be new and running by the first quarter of 2021.



According to the owners of the hotel when the hotel does open in 2021, the average room price for a room will be $175 to $195 a night. Also, the average hotel room size is 300 square feet, but at this hotel each room will be at least $450.