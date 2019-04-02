HOLLY HILL, Fla. -- Holly Hill police are searching for the person they say crashed a stolen Mercedes Benz before trying to carjack a mother and child in Holly Hill on Tuesday.

Officers responded to a crash at the intersection of 6th Street and Center Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. The crash involved a truck and a red Mercedes-Benz that was stolen out of Daytona Beach Shores.

The truck driver was shocked by what happened.

"After he smashed into us, the driver jumped out of the vehicle, tried to steal another parked vehicle at the convenience store and then he took off running," said Justin, the driver of the truck. "And then that's when the Mercedes caught on fire and everybody saw that there was an unconscious person in the passenger's seat."

Police said the suspect tried to take a car parked at a nearby convenience store with a mother and young child inside. When the suspect tried to enter the car, the mother yelled and shouted, which caused the suspect to flee.

Police, with help from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, searched the area for the driver of the stolen vehicle, but didn't find him.

“It appears that he has gotten out of the area, possibly with the help of an acquaintance, I don't know," Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich said. "But we are going to work with what we have as far as physical evidence here at the scene and with the passenger and try to identify that driver."

The suspect left blood inside the car he tried to take from the mother. Police said he may be injured and they have alerted all the area hospitals.

The passenger of the stolen vehicle, 22 year old Antonio Harper, of Jacksonville, was injured and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Harper was found in possession of a concealed stolen handgun, according to police. Criminal charges will be filed against him for the concealed stolen firearm that was in his possession.

The driver of the delivery truck was unharmed and refused medical treatment at the scene.