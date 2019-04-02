MELBOURNE, Fla. — Florida Wildlife Hospital and Sanctuary has taken in 153 patients since the hail storm in Central Florida last week . But it's believed only 20 of the new admissions to the animal hospital are storm related.

"We did lose several patients that came in from the storm, said Executive Director Tracy Frampton.

She says not all the animals taken in were injured by the intense hail.

"We did have a sand hill crane chick come in with no injuries but was alone; we presume he was separated from his family from that storm,” Frampton said.

Most of the animals taken in after the storm died or were released.