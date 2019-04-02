ORLANDO, Fla. — Some Republican state lawmakers are looking to limit how strong medical marijuana can be. The proposal seeks to limit the amount of THC to 10 percent.

THC is the chemical that produces the so-called “high” for users.

In an interview with the News Service of Florida, Rep. Ray Rodrigues (R-District 76) said the House is considering capping THC levels in medical marijuana at 10 percent. Rodrigues’ Office did not return Spectrum News’ inquiries.

A spokeswoman for Senate President Bill Galvano (R-District 21) sent us a statement, reading in part: “Yes, President Galvano has stated that he would be supportive if any of the Senators or Senate committees want to take a look at this issue.”

Sen. Linda Stewart (D-District 13) told Spectrum News that while she’s open to discussion, she believes medical marijuana prescription strength is not for lawmakers to decide.

“I think it will really have to be up to the physician treating the patient, and I don’t think that’s really what we can legislate,” Stewart said.

Audrey Dilkas is a first-time medical marijuana user. After other prescribed medications led to significant side effects, her doctor prescribed medical marijuana.

Dilkas says her doctor better understands her needs than lawmakers.

“It should be the doctor’s decision — he knows. He’s taken care of you. He knows best,” she said.

Ben Pollara is the executive director for Florida for Care , a nonprofit advocating for well-regulated medical marijuana.

“These proposed caps would essentially serve as a tax on patients, causing them to spend more money on their medicine to achieve the same effect. The idea itself is an affront to patients, doctors and Florida voters,” Pollara said.