TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Crime victims and their families gathered at the Florida Capitol Tuesday to demand a significant increase in state funding for mental health services, billing it as imperative to preventing future acts of mass violence.

Rally organized by Alliance for Safety and Justice

Group calling for additional funding for trauma counseling

Legislators wary of recurring appropriation of funds

Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in last year's Parkland shooting, was among the hundreds of activists who traveled from across the state for a rally in the Capitol's fourth floor rotunda.

Expanding access to trauma counseling, she argued, is especially critical in the wake of the recent suicides of two Parkland survivors.

"There is so much unaddressed at this point - talking about Parkland, Pulse, and talking about goals that I've been sharing with a lot of people around - that we have to address as fast as we can," Oliver said.

The rally was organized by the three-year-old Alliance for Safety and Justice. As legislators craft the state budget over the next month, the group is calling for enough additional funding to deliver trauma counseling to thousands more crime victims.

Advocates also want the state to do more to provide counseling to individuals with histories of instability.

"Survivors don't just want to care about themselves, even though if they did, it would be OK. It would be OK," said ASJ founder Robert Rooks. "But they don't just want to take care of themselves. They want to take care of others and they want to take care of their community."

The legislature provided a one-time increase in mental health funding in last year's post-Parkland public safety package. Crime victims argue that wasn't enough and that the increase needs to be made permanent with 'recurring' dollars, a legislative term that often gives lawmakers pause for concern.

Providing a set amount of money on an annual basis can restrict spending in other parts of the budget, making a recurring appropriation request a heavy lift.

But making mental health services more accessible will almost certainly prevent countless crimes from happening, Rooks argued, saving the state exponentially more money.

"We know that stopping the cycle of violence is key," he said.