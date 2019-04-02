There’s a new destination for travelers leaving from the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

United Airlines is now offering two flights daily to Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C.

One flight takes off in the morning and the other leaves in the afternoon.

The flights open a whole new world of opportunities for travelers.

“Folks wanting to make connections to Florida, going throughout the southeast U.S., the mid-south, this is just a perfect connection,” said Chemung County Aviation Director Tom Freeman. “Dulles has a great reputation for on-time service and this flight leaves at 6 o’clock in the morning so there’s no chance your flight’s not going to come in because it comes in and spends the night.”

Freeman said after looking at the demand, more flights could be added in the future.