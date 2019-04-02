ORLANDO, Fla. — The Winter Park woman accused of stabbing her UCF executive husband to death in January was granted two court victories Tuesday.

Investigators: Danielle Redlick stabbed husband to death in January

They say she and UCF executive husband, Michael, argued often

Judge OK'd supervised visits with their children at Orange County Jail

PREVIOUSLY: Detectives: Wife Stabbed UCF Executive, Waited 11 Hours to Call 911 Wife Of Slain UCF Executive to be Held on No Bond



During a hearing at the Orange County Courthouse , a judge granted Danielle Redlick's motion to have visitation with her kids at the Orange County Jail, but only with the supervision of a court-appointed guardian.

Redlick is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of her husband, Michael Redlick, who was director of the UCF DeVos Sport Business Management program. He was found dead at the couple's Temple Drive home on January 12.

Investigators say Danielle Redlick stabbed her husband during an argument and that she tried to cover up the attack. Police say she waited 11 hours before calling 911 , and in that time browsed various dating websites and tried to clean up the crime scene.

In another victory for Redlick, the judge also allowed her to keep her public defenders, saying there's enough reason at this point to believe she has little to no money or assets. Prosecutors had argued that they're not confident that she may not have some assets hidden somewhere.

One other court matter is a motion in another case: A relative has filed to gain at least temporary custody of the children.

Redlick will continue to be held in jail without bond as she awaits her murder trial in June.