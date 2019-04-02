A Clay neighborhood will have a new funeral home built in it soon. But that project has some of its residents unhappy.

Work has already begun on the new building, which is located on West Taft Road between the Wegmans and Bear Road.

Residents are worried about increased traffic on the busy road and runoff chemicals coming from the funeral home.

A meeting was held Monday night where some residents said they were not notified about the project.

Town leaders said they sent flyers out about it two years ago. They even showed proof of their early notice.

Regardless, some people don't want the funeral home in their backyards.

"I'm mad. I'm really mad. Like I said, houses would have been fine, but this is huge,” one resident said.

Town leaders also provided information from previous traffic and environmental studies that were completed before construction started.