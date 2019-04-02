LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors have upgraded charges against a 21-year-old Lake County man accused of strangling his pregnant stepmom in a Eustis cemetery last month.

Ian Magnus Anselmo of Eustis faces 2nd-degree murder charge

Police say he called 911 and said, "I killed my mom. She's dead"

PREVIOUSLY: Police: Central Florida Man Strangled Pregnant Stepmother at Cemetery

Ian Magnus Anselmo of Eustis is now charged with second-degree murder in Sue-Ellen Anselmo's death, and he faces an additional charge of killing an unborn child, prosecutors confirmed Tuesday.

Anselmo is being held in the Lake County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

An arrest affidavit said Anselmo called police and said, "I killed my mom. She's dead," and that he had strangled her.

Eustis Police responded to Greenwood Cemetery at 220 Haselton St. at 4:08 p.m. March 13.

"Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, Sue-Ellen Kathleen Anselmo and Ian Magnus Anselmo both inside a parked vehicle," police said in a report. She "had injuries consistent with a violent altercation."

At the time, Ian Anselmo was charged with second-degree attempted murder.