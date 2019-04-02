The trees are bare at Goold's Orchard in Castleton, waiting to bloom until the warmer weather settles into the area. However, the seasons won't be the only change coming this year.

The apple farm is marking the 109th year. It was started by Sue Goold Miller's grandparents in 1910 when the area had no electricity or running water.

"I have always felt a very strong affinity for being here and being part of the history and continuing it."

She says the agriculture is facing the toughest times since the Great Depression, which is why she needed to make the toughest decision of her life.

"This is what I've from the age of 25 to 65, so I think it's time to take a break. I want it to go on as a farm. I didn't want it to be a 100-house farm division," said Goold Miller.

The business is closing its doors but they won't stay shut for long. The Goold family found the perfect buyers —Todd and Scott Seeberg. The brothers live less than a mile from the orchard and grew up visiting the business.

"Scott's 24-year-old son stood in my packing house when they were looking at the building and said 'I remember coming here in preschool,'" Goold Miller said.

The brothers own Windy Hill Orchard in Central New York. They purchased the land about 30 minutes from Utica after they worked in apple sales for more than a decade.

"I wanted it from start to finish. I didn't want to be calling a retailer saying 'hey I have apples for sale,'" Seeberger said.

The Goold name will be changed to Windy Hill Orchards to fit the Seeberger’s brand. However, while the name on the sign may change, tradition won't.

"Just being such a close-knit community it's been fantastic to share with everybody that we are taking over the Goold name and continuing on a huge legacy here," Seeberger said.

"It makes it easier that's going to go on as a farm. It's difficult to let go," Goold Miller said.

The Seebergers already have access to the lands. They plan to make modifications to the general store and will reopen in late summer.