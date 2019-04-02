ORLANDO, Fla. — An American Airlines flight on its way to Orlando International Airport made an emergency landing in North Carolina on Tuesday after crew reported smelling fumes in the cockpit, the FAA said.

American Airlines flight 809 landed safely at about 1:45 p.m. ET at Wilmington International Airport after departing from Philadelphia, the Federal Aviation Commission confirmed.

Officials said the Airbus A321's crew reported smelling electrical fumes in the cockpit and requested to land.

There were 178 passengers and six crew members aboard, and the flight landed safely, the airline said. No flights were delayed, according to the FAA.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are sorry for the trouble this has caused," American Airlines said in a statement.

Maintenance crews were inspecting the aircraft.