BAHAMAS — Eight people were injured when a crane crashed into the backside of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in the Bahamas.

Oasis of the Seas was in dry dock when the crane fell

No passengers were on the ship at the time of the accident

Those hurt suffered non-life threatening injuries

The Oasis of the Seas, homeported in Port Canaveral, was at the Grand Bahama Shipyard in Freeport undergoing maintenance when the crane fell.

'I was right there on the dock, just missed it by the grace of God,' said a man in a tweet from @Bahamaspress

No passengers were on board when the crash happened on Monday.

Shipyard management tells Royal Caribbean that eight people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The ship sailed with just crew on board Sunday from Port Canaveral while heading to dry dock.

"We are aware of damage to the dock structure and to construction cranes. We are assessing damage to the ship," said Melissa Charbonneau, director of corporate reputation for Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Oasis of the Seas, one of the largest cruise ships in the world, was supposed to be back in Port Canaveral by this Sunday.

At the end of this month, it is scheduled to sail to Spain.

Spectrum News is checking with the cruise line, but right now no word on what this damage means to passengers setting sail soon.

Oasis of the Seas was in the headlines back in January when the ship was forced to cut a trip short after 475 passengers and crewmembers became ill with what was believed to be the norovirus.

The ship was cleaned and returned to service.