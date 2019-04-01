KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX's first commercial payload aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket is set to take place this weekend from Kennedy Space Center.

The second launch of the Falcon Heavy, currently the world's most powerful rocket, is scheduled for 6:36 p.m. ET Sunday from Space Launch Complex 39A, NASA confirmed Monday.

The launch window will last until 8:35 p.m. ET.

The rocket will deliver the Arabsat 6A communications satellite into orbit.

NASA is expecting large crowds and says spectators should anticipate and plan for heavy traffic delays along Florida's Space Coast.

A static fire test of the rocket will take place a few days before the launch.

Traffic will be restricted on NASA Causeway between U.S. 1 and the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, as well as the Max Brewer Causeway bridge in Titusville. Playalinda Beach park will be open until capacity is reached or 5:30 p.m. ET, whichever comes first.

The historic first launch of the Falcon Heavy — which is essentially a Falcon 9 rocket with two side boosters — took place February 2018. It was a test launch that carried SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster into space .

Spectrum News will carry the launch live on TV and online. Check back for updates and live coverage.