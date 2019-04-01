ORLANDO, Fla. — The old rhyme, "April showers bring May flowers" will be truthful as Monday will kick off the month with some showers.

A cold front stalling nearby will keep clouds and showers around on Monday, especially north of Interstate 4.

It will not be as warm as what we had over the weekend; highs will be confined to the low to mid-70s with some upper 60s north.

Expect rounds of showers through Tuesday until low pressure forms along this front, and helps crank the front into South Florida by early Wednesday.

Until then, umbrellas will be needed. There also is the risk for a few embedded strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, but the chance is low.

After a few days in the 70s, warmer 80s will take shape during the second half of the week.

We will enjoy a couple days with sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday before the next system brings rain our way by Friday into Saturday.

Beach and surf forecast

Poor beach and boating conditions are anticipated on Monday with an increased threat of showers.

Breezy northeast winds will pick up to 15 to 20 knots, and seas will build to 4 to 6 feet.

The rip current risk remains high in the surf zone.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.