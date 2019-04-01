ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida drivers have grown frustrated with growing groups of brazen and threatening illegal ATV riders taking over area roads.

Videos posted to social media show some groups popping wheelies, running past stop signs and red lights, as well as running other drivers off the road.

Those very videos are also giving local law enforcement an opportunity to develop leads to continue making arrests.

Orlando Police used a YouTube video to identify Jonhathon Ramirez as an ATV rider involved in a group ride March 16. Police say the group was in the area of Lee Vista Boulevard when Ramirez kicked the side of an unmarked patrol SUV to the point it caused $4,000 worth of damage.

OPD arrested Ramirez after identifying him in the YouTube video and is now charging him with Criminal Mischief and Obstruction of a Police Officer.

Edgewood Police is using similar tactics in analyzing video posted on social media to track down suspects involved in an ATV group that’s wanted for beating up a pregnant woman and her baby’s father.

The video posted on social media shows the assault as it happened on Sunday, March 24 at the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Holden Avenue.

“It’s just craziness, to be honest with you — havoc,” said Sgt. Tim Cardinal with Edgewood Police Department.

Sgt. Cardinal says the couple has since been released from Orlando Regional Medical Center but remain beat up and bruised. The baby is also reportedly going to be OK.

“With social media, we’re able to identify some of the suspects in the video, so we’re still looking to positively identify them, so it’s been helpful for us,” Sgt. Cardinal said.

The internet has provided a trove of information for local law enforcement, who are working together on a series of efforts because of the span of the illegal ATV activity.

Cardinal says they are encouraging anyone with any information that can help police identify illegal ATV riders involved in the recent series to contact law enforcement.

Legal, Safe Riders Feeling Backlash

Sheriff John Mina said last week that at least a dozen arrests had been made in the recent days, most of which involve people from Miami and Tampa areas.

“The backlash from them riding has all fallen on our laps,” said Luey Fontanze.

Fontanze leads the informal Facebook group Central Florida Motorcycle Riders . He says the actions of the illegal ATV riders has not only put others in danger, but hurts legal, safe riders as well.

“When it comes to riding, having fun, I’m all for that, but once you start blurring the lines and start getting these guys that aren’t here to have fun, they’re there to cause trouble and make things harder for other riders like us,” Fontanze said.

As law enforcement in the area steps up patrols to crack down on illegal ATV riding, Fontanze says legitimate riders are also now facing more scrutiny, as deputies kept a close watch on a weekend memorial ride.

“We had six deputies in our parking lot, they were cool just letting us know, ‘Until this stuff stops, we’re going to keep harassing you,’ and we were looking at them like, ‘We had nothing to do it with it,’” Fontanze said.

Orange County has a “no chase” policy, meaning deputies can’t give pursuit for a minor traffic offense. When asked whether ATV riders are targeting Orange County because of its policy, Mina said his agency would continue to pursue illegal activity in other ways, such as using the OCSO helicopter and unmarked patrols.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are promising to increase patrols and to investigate social media videos further to make arrests.

Sheriff Mina added last week that anyone arrested for illegally riding an ATV or motorbike will also now face the most serious felony charges possible, plus seizure of their vehicles and equipment.

Fontanze said he is hopeful an end is put in place sooner rather than later before anyone else gets hurt. One fear is that a law abiding rider could be hurt by a driver because of mistaken identity.

“That’s one of our biggest struggles we’re facing with this whole situation is just making it clear. There’s a difference between us and them,” Fontanze said.

Police suggest if you get boxed in by a group of aggressive ATV riders, you should immediately call 911 and try to avoid engaging or provoking the riders.

If possible it is also suggested trying to capture video or notes that could help police make an arrest, if it can be done safely and discreetly.

Anyone with any information about recent ATV incidents is urged to call local law enforcement or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.