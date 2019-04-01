ORLANDO, Fla. — In April, the Orlando Utilities Commission will be using new technology to turn trash sitting in a landfill since the 1990s into green energy.

OUC to turn landfill trash into useable energy for homes

Company will extract methane gas from Orange Co. landfill

RELATED STORIES: Orlando Gets Bloomberg Grant to Fight Climate Change OUC Looks at Energy Future, Including Closing Coal Plants



“It's a great way for us to utilize something that was being wasted for our community," said OUC Power Production Engineering Manager Daniel Haddad.

Decomposing trash produces methane. OUC is reopening an abandoned area of the Orange County landfill to extract the gas.

"We ended up seeing there was a lot more gas to be had," Haddad explained. "So we invested some money in some new equipment to pull the gas, and now we are about to start using it again."

Instead of burning it off in a flare, they will process and clean it. They will turn that methane gas into energy to power 2,400 homes.

“We are always looking for ways to increase our sustainable portfolio of green energy, and this is a great example of how we can use something that is basically being wasted for use in power generation,” said Haddad.