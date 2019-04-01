Construction is underway on new apartments in downtown Utica.

The former ConMed building is undergoing a $6.5 million redevelopment project, creating 16 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments.

The investors are based in Syracuse, but have connections to Utica.

"My family has some ties here. My father and mother both grew up in West Utica, where a lot of us are alumni of Utica College. We thought it would be a great opportunity to try to reinvest in the community and establish ourselves here," said Hayner Hoyt Corporation President Jeremy Thurston.

Construction should be finished in the fall.