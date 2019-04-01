MELBOURNE, Fla. — Three people were arrested after a machete attack in a wooded area in Melbourne.
- Man used machete to defend himself during fight, police say
- Fight broke out in wooded area off Sarno Road in Melbourne
It happened just after 1 p.m. in an area off Sarno Road, just east of Apollo Boulevard, known to be where homeless people congregate.
A fight broke out between three men, and the man being attacked by two others used a machete to defend himself, Melbourne Police said.
Those two men were slightly hurt and placed under arrest.
A woman with them was booked on drug charges.