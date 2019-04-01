North Eastern Pool and Spa has been family-owned and operated for more than 40 years, and Mike Gorsky said they'll start building above-ground pools in the next couple of weeks.

Thinking about summer in the backyard may be a far cry from the snow and freezing temperatures we entered April with, but now is the time to consider your options.

“We try to keep as many options as we can for every budget and every family,” Gorsky said. “We have more than 30 hot tubs on display in for indoor, in ground pools. We also carry above-ground pools, supplies, accessories, toys and games.”

The 21,000 square-foot showroom features pools with everything from waterfalls, to heated and even salt.

“We also have electric devices where you can turn your pool on with your smart phone. We have multi-colored lighting, waterfalls in different types of concrete around the pool as well,” Gorsky added.