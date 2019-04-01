ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of crime victims from across the state, including in Central Florida, are in Tallahassee this week, pushing for legislation to help fellow survivors, but also those perpetrating the crimes.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice want criminals not to reoffend

Organization want to see those with past convictions get a job

The group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice are pushing for three measures at the Capitol, as a part of the Survivors Speak event.

Organizers say they want more focus on prevention and rehabilitation to make sure when criminals get out of jail, they do not reoffend.

First, they want those who may violate a minor rule of their probation to get off the hook, as long as they have demonstrated overall good behavior. The goal is not waste jail resources for people who commit minor probation violations.

Second, they want to make it easier for those with past convictions to get a job.

And third, they want to reduce barriers to victims seeking compensation following a crime. Crime survivors are pushing for extending the deadline to apply for victim compensation from one year to five years.

"There is a lot of great resources, it's just not accessible to people and really advocating for those needs, and who best than for survivors to really come together and address those needs and what they are," said Joel Morales, the Orlando chapter coordinator for Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

Morales also helped Pulse nightclub survivors and victims' families.

Some Pulse survivors, along with survivors from the Parkland school shooting, will speak at the Capitol.

Morales says one in three victims just do not know they can get help for a loss of wages, mental health support or funeral arraignments.