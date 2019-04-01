COCOA, Fla. — Many Brevard County residents are picking up the pieces after two rounds of hail hit parts of the county. Cocoa Police issued an alert for residents to watch out for unsolicited contractors requesting to assess the damage.

After last week's hail storms, people canvassing neighborhoods, offering contract work

Police say unsolicited contractors could be scammers

Check with the state or your insurance company for licensed contractors

RELATED: Hail Dings Cars, Causes James Across Central Florida

Hail the size of golf balls tore through patio screens and damaging roofs last week, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Longtime Cocoa resident David Ralston says about 20 years ago he fell for a phony contractor after a storm. He realized now there were signs, like not having a marked vehicle, a business card, canvassing the area after a strong storm, and having a very strong sales tactic demanding $150 in cash.

AFTER THE HAIL: Cocoa Police warning residents about would-be contractors soliciting business after last weeks hail @MyNews13 speaks with a Cocoa resident who says he was approached by a man offering to inspect his house to check out the storm damage. pic.twitter.com/X8jkbQPvCf — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) April 1, 2019

“He said 'Did you get any damage?' and I said in my back porch, and he said, 'I'll take a look at it.' I was burned like that. I hired someone that seemed legit, but they were there only 10 minutes and wanted cash,” Ralston said.

Cocoa Police caution homeowners to check the potential contractor's license before signing any contracts or paying. The police department says shortly after sending out the first alert, they received about six more reports from different people reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhood.

Cocoa Police spokesperson Yvonne Martinez says if you have renters or homeowners insurance, most likely hail damage is covered and if so, the insurance company will provide a list of reputable contractors in your area.

There may be another, more sinister reason to be wary, police say. In some cases people use this method for scouting houses for intel to commit a crime later on.

“If they insist on coming to your home and you invite them in to talk about repairs about the roof, if they are not legit, they are gathering intel to try to commit a burglary later on,” Martinez said.

Martinez and Ralston say these so-called contractors tend to be aggressive with their sales tactics. Cocoa Police say be wary of anyone who approaches you unsolicited, or uses high-pressure sales tactics, and report any suspicious activity to authorities.

“These people knocking on my doors over and over, or making calls from the same number, they describe the contractor as being aggressive,” Martinez said.

Before you sign any contract or pay for any service, you can look up the contractor on the Better Business Bureau website, or on the Florida Dept. of Business and Profession Regulation website.