BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Cocoa Beach woman is custody after authorities accuse her of failing to supervise a 2-year-old boy in her care, who ingested methadone, an arrest report shows.

Woman accused of neglecting toddler who ingested methadone

Deputies say they had to administer Narcan on the boy, 2

Jacquelyn Donnelly, 28, said she brought methadone into home

Jacquelyn Donnelly, 28, of Cocoa Beach was charged late Sunday with child neglect without great bodily harm, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

The boy suffered "respiratory difficultly" after ingesting methadone and had to be given Narcan, the report said.

Hospital toxicology tests later confirmed the child had consumed methadone. Methadone is an opioid used to treat people suffering from withdrawal symptoms of drug addictions.

Donnelly was allegedly the only person in the residence when the toddler ingested the medicine. Donnelly told deputies she brought methadone into the residence.

Deputies have not released the child’s identity, nor did they say their relationship to Donnelly, if any. They also redacted the location where the incident happened.

She was being held on a $25,000 bond at Brevard County Jail Complex in Viera.