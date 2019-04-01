APOPKA, Fla. — The family of an Apopka truck driver killed while checking on his semi is sharing new details after police say he was murdered.

Family: Elias Bratcher got call saying his semi truck was open

He was found slain, shot several times, brother says

Naim Mustafa asking anyone with information to come forward

Elias Bratcher's two brothers and sister are struggling with the loss of their sibling.

"(It's a) nightmare. It’s still hard for us to comprehend," said Naim Mustafa, the younger brother of Bratcher.

Mustafa tells Spectrum News 13 that last Sunday morning, his brother got a call about his semi truck, which he often parked near Marden Road and Marden Meadows Drive in Apopka.

"Someone said, 'This is the police. Your back of your truck is open, trailer is open,' and he (Bratcher) was going to check on it, and next thing we hear, we get the call (that) he was murdered. Shot down seven times or so," Mustafa said Sunday.

The family is now looking for justice.

"That person is a coward and murderer. Not only is the family sad and upset, that person needs to come forward and confess," Mustafa said.

"He has two sons. He has a wife. He just purchased a home. He was a working man, and they took an angel from us," Mustafa said.

If you have any information in this case, you're asked to call Apopka Police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.